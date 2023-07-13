Previous
Hollyhocks by seattlite
Photo 3281

Hollyhocks

Hollyhocks abound in some of the gardens in my area. This shot was taken a few days ago.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
It’s a lovely photo and they are wonderful when first in flower. My garden is full of them as they self seed like mad.
July 13th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
July 13th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise