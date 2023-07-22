Previous
Breathing In and Out For Calm.... by seattlite
Breathing In and Out For Calm....

This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a few days ago. The calm of this scene versus the edgy, out-of-control city is a dichotomy between divine naturalness and policy-driven disaster.
Lovely shot and I like the layers.
July 22nd, 2023  
