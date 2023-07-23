Previous
Mimosa Tree Blooms by seattlite
Mimosa Tree Blooms

There are a few mimosa trees in my area that have these cool, colorful blooms. This shot was taken a few days ago.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Olwynne
Lovely. Such clear detail.
July 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh wow gorgeous photo
July 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful
July 23rd, 2023  
Agnes ace
Fantastic
July 23rd, 2023  
