Photo 3292
Cone Flower
Last week on a walk around the hood, I found several varieties of cone flowers to photograph.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Merrelyn
A lovely capture showing these beauties in various stages of opening.
July 24th, 2023
