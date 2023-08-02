Sign up
Previous
Photo 3301
Cloudscape
A cloudscape shot taken at Lowman Park Beach a few days ago. A nice sense of scale is seen with the hydrofoil surfer making his way across Puget Sound.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3307
photos
186
followers
195
following
904% complete
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the attractive cloud shapes - fav!
Ian
August 2nd, 2023
