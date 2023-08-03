Sign up
Photo 3302
Sunflower
Another sunflower shot taken last month in the hood.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
5
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3308
photos
186
followers
195
following
904% complete
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A stunner - beautifully captured! fav
August 3rd, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
this is beautiful. Love it!
August 3rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
August 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a great looking sunflower.
August 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great colors and light!
August 3rd, 2023
