Rowing Races On Green Lake by seattlite
Photo 3306

Rowing Races On Green Lake

Male and female rowing teams were competing on Green Lake last Saturday. Male and female single rowers were also competing. The lake was teeming with activity which made it a lot of fun.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
a beautifully composed and captured action shot.
August 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 7th, 2023  
