Fall's Colors by seattlite
Photo 3379

Fall's Colors

Another photo taken at Green Lake last week.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful image
October 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Pretty as a picture, I love the colors,and softness
October 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful line of colourful trees.
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
