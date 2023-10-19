Sign up
Photo 3379
Fall's Colors
Another photo taken at Green Lake last week.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful image
October 19th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Pretty as a picture, I love the colors,and softness
October 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful line of colourful trees.
October 19th, 2023
