Previous
Photo 3381
Fall's Colors Reflecting
These colorful fall colors were reflecting at Green Lake last week when I took this quick shot.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
3
0
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
Great abstract looking shot,.
October 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 21st, 2023
Diana
Beautiful capture and tones.
October 21st, 2023
