Fall's Colors Reflecting by seattlite
Photo 3381

Fall's Colors Reflecting

These colorful fall colors were reflecting at Green Lake last week when I took this quick shot.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great abstract looking shot,.
October 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and tones.
October 21st, 2023  
