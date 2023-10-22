Previous
Blue Heron by seattlite
Blue Heron

Another blue heron capture taken at Green Lake last week.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Love that foot, fabulous capture and timing!
October 22nd, 2023  
Well spotted and a terrific capture. They are beautiful.
October 22nd, 2023  
