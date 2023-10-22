Sign up
Photo 3382
Blue Heron
Another blue heron capture taken at Green Lake last week.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3388
photos
184
followers
197
following
926% complete
Diana
ace
Love that foot, fabulous capture and timing!
October 22nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a terrific capture. They are beautiful.
October 22nd, 2023
