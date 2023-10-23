Sign up
Photo 3383
Fall Colors
Even on overcast days, fall's colors stand out. This shot was taken at Green Lake several days ago.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lee-Ann
Very pretty
October 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very peaceful scene in the Autumnal colours!
October 23rd, 2023
