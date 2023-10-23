Previous
Fall Colors by seattlite
Photo 3383

Fall Colors

Even on overcast days, fall's colors stand out. This shot was taken at Green Lake several days ago.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lee-Ann
Very pretty
October 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very peaceful scene in the Autumnal colours!
October 23rd, 2023  
