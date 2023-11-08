Sign up
Photo 3389
Fall Leaves 2023
Does anyone know Ross's contact email? He runs 365. I think his last name is Scribner. Thank you.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful fall capture. You can contact Ross Scrivna at ross@365project.org
November 8th, 2023
