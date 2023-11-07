Previous
Fall 2023 by seattlite
Photo 3388

Fall 2023

My computer crashed. Hence, no posting or comments these past several days. It's been a mess trying to recover photos.

This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park Beach on a brilliant, sunny day.
7th November 2023

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Junko Y ace
I'm so sorry to hear about your computer crash! So frustrating and scary. But this image projects hope and happiness :)
November 7th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 7th, 2023  
ZambianLass
Wow so stunning. Sorry. Computers - they can be so helpful and such a pain
November 7th, 2023  
Agnes ace
This picture is beautiful
November 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
I feel for you Gloria, I had the same a while ago! This beautiful image seems to show that you are up and running again.
November 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Frustrating when these things happen! Lovely image!
November 7th, 2023  
