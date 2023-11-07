Sign up
Previous
Photo 3388
Fall 2023
My computer crashed. Hence, no posting or comments these past several days. It's been a mess trying to recover photos.
This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park Beach on a brilliant, sunny day.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
6
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3394
photos
184
followers
196
following
Junko Y
ace
I'm so sorry to hear about your computer crash! So frustrating and scary. But this image projects hope and happiness :)
November 7th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 7th, 2023
ZambianLass
Wow so stunning. Sorry. Computers - they can be so helpful and such a pain
November 7th, 2023
Agnes
ace
This picture is beautiful
November 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
I feel for you Gloria, I had the same a while ago! This beautiful image seems to show that you are up and running again.
November 7th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Frustrating when these things happen! Lovely image!
November 7th, 2023
