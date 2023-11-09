Previous
Neighborhood Eagle by seattlite
Neighborhood Eagle

This eagle shot was taken from my front yard a few days ago. The computer guy that was at my house spotted the eagle when he was leaving. This was a long-distance shot, but I was able to focus and steady the camera.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
