Previous
Fall's Colors by seattlite
Photo 3391

Fall's Colors

This shot was taken at Lincoln Park earlier this week. The lower path at Lincoln Park is adjacent to Puget Sound. This stretch of the lower path is at the south end of the park.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
929% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful autumn colours
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise