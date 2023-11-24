Previous
Sweet Great Nieces by seattlite
Sweet Great Nieces

I was able to get a few family photos this year at Thanksgiving Day dinner. These are my great nieces, Grace to the left and Natalie to the right.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
Joan Robillard ace
I have one of my great-grands (nieces and nephew)- they were on their phones.
November 24th, 2023  
