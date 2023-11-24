Sign up
Previous
Photo 3405
Sweet Great Nieces
I was able to get a few family photos this year at Thanksgiving Day dinner. These are my great nieces, Grace to the left and Natalie to the right.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3411
photos
183
followers
195
following
932% complete
View this month »
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
Joan Robillard
ace
I have one of my great-grands (nieces and nephew)- they were on their phones.
November 24th, 2023
