Entertaining Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 3410

Entertaining Squirrel

A cute Green Lake squirrel was doing also sorts of acrobats until he ran up this tree then turned around and posed for me :). This shot was taken last week.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C
They are so cute and they are entertaining!
November 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Awe nice shot
November 29th, 2023  
