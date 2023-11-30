Sign up
Previous
Photo 3411
Reflections On Green Lake
This shot was taken a couple of days ago while walking around the lake.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
7
5
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3417
photos
183
followers
195
following
934% complete
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mickey Anderson
ace
What a great scene!!
November 30th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Such a tranquil scene.
November 30th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice reflection!
November 30th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
November 30th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and such pretty reflections.
November 30th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
So lovely
November 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this gorgeous scene and reflections.
November 30th, 2023
