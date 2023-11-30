Previous
Reflections On Green Lake by seattlite
Photo 3411

Reflections On Green Lake

This shot was taken a couple of days ago while walking around the lake.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mickey Anderson ace
What a great scene!!
November 30th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Such a tranquil scene.
November 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice reflection!
November 30th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
November 30th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and such pretty reflections.
November 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
November 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
wonderful capture of this gorgeous scene and reflections.
November 30th, 2023  
