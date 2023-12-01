Sign up
Photo 3412
Merganser
This is a hooded merganser with his head feathers down. Green Lake is the best place for me to get close ups of ducks. This shot was taken a few days ago.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Spectacular shot of this hoodie with a great reflection
December 1st, 2023
