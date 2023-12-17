Previous
Hanging In There... by seattlite
Hanging In There...

These Green Lake trees still had leaves when I took this shot last week. I wonder what they will look like this week.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
❤️👌❤️
December 17th, 2023  
Such pretty light on them!
December 17th, 2023  
Beautiful light and shadows.
December 17th, 2023  
Very pretty.
December 17th, 2023  
Beautiful colour
December 17th, 2023  
They’re lovely
December 17th, 2023  
Beautiful
December 17th, 2023  
