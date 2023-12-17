Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3428
Hanging In There...
These Green Lake trees still had leaves when I took this shot last week. I wonder what they will look like this week.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3434
photos
184
followers
193
following
939% complete
View this month »
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Album
365
Taken
12th December 2023 11:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
December 17th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such pretty light on them!
December 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and shadows.
December 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
December 17th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful colour
December 17th, 2023
Lesley
ace
They’re lovely
December 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close