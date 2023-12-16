Previous
Christmas Decorations by seattlite
Photo 3427

Christmas Decorations

These are some of the outdoor Christmas decorations in my neighborhood which add color and fun while walking the hood. I took this quick shot a couple of days ago.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Wonderful color and great find!
December 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured Gloria, such lovely and stylish baubles. I like the way they are framed too.
December 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love this. It’s unique and vibrant.
December 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty decorations.
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise