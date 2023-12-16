Sign up
Photo 3427
Christmas Decorations
These are some of the outdoor Christmas decorations in my neighborhood which add color and fun while walking the hood. I took this quick shot a couple of days ago.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3433
photos
184
followers
193
following
938% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
15th December 2023 3:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
Wonderful color and great find!
December 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured Gloria, such lovely and stylish baubles. I like the way they are framed too.
December 16th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love this. It’s unique and vibrant.
December 16th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty decorations.
December 16th, 2023
