Eagle by seattlite
Photo 3426

Eagle

Several photographers had their cameras and phones focusing in on this majestic eagle that was perched on the highest branches of a tall tree at Green Lake a few days ago. I took a few shots including this one.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Boxplayer ace
Majestic is the word, great light
December 15th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Magnificent.
December 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
A magical capture of this amazing bird, such a great shot with lovely detail and light.
December 15th, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
You have captured it beautifully.
December 15th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
An eagle in the tree can gather attention and sometimes a crowd. Super shot with nice details in the white feathers of his head.
December 15th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful close up
December 15th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 15th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, awesome capture, and I love his expression.
December 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Majestic!
December 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning !
December 15th, 2023  
