Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3426
Eagle
Several photographers had their cameras and phones focusing in on this majestic eagle that was perched on the highest branches of a tall tree at Green Lake a few days ago. I took a few shots including this one.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
11
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3432
photos
184
followers
193
following
938% complete
View this month »
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
11
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Majestic is the word, great light
December 15th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Magnificent.
December 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
A magical capture of this amazing bird, such a great shot with lovely detail and light.
December 15th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
You have captured it beautifully.
December 15th, 2023
Linda Godwin
An eagle in the tree can gather attention and sometimes a crowd. Super shot with nice details in the white feathers of his head.
December 15th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful close up
December 15th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 15th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, awesome capture, and I love his expression.
December 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Majestic!
December 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning !
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close