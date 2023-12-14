Previous
Late-Fall Leaves by seattlite
Photo 3425

Late-Fall Leaves

These brightly colored late-fall leaves caught my eye as I was walking around Green Lake a few days ago.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful pop of colour!
December 14th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Beautiful late autumn colour - fav!

Ian
December 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! Such beautiful pop of colour as the sun shines through the last few leaves of Autumn ! fav
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise