Photo 3425
Late-Fall Leaves
These brightly colored late-fall leaves caught my eye as I was walking around Green Lake a few days ago.
14th December 2023
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Islandgirl
Beautiful pop of colour!
December 14th, 2023
Fisher Family
Beautiful late autumn colour - fav!
Ian
December 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! Such beautiful pop of colour as the sun shines through the last few leaves of Autumn ! fav
December 14th, 2023
