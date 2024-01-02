Sign up
Photo 3444
Puget Sound
This shot was taken yesterday as I walked around Beach Drive on the first day of 2024.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3450
photos
186
followers
196
following
943% complete
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh yes that's my sound
January 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful cloudscape.
January 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2024
Susie
ace
Lovely skies
January 2nd, 2024
