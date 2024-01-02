Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Photo 3444

Puget Sound

This shot was taken yesterday as I walked around Beach Drive on the first day of 2024.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh yes that's my sound
January 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful cloudscape.
January 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2024  
Susie ace
Lovely skies
January 2nd, 2024  
