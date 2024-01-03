Sign up
Photo 3445
Yellow Rump Warbler
I managed to get a close up shot of a yellow rump warbler that was perched on a piece of driftwood at Lowman Park Beach. This shot was taken last month.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Skip Tribby - 🖖
Great composition of this sweet puffed-up Warbler!
January 3rd, 2024
Hazel
Excellent capture!
January 3rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice to see in this environment
January 3rd, 2024
Merrelyn
It's a pretty little bird.
January 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely little bird and beautifully composed image ! fav
January 3rd, 2024
Rosie Kind
A beautiful photo of this gorgeous bird Fav
January 3rd, 2024
