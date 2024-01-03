Previous
Yellow Rump Warbler by seattlite
Yellow Rump Warbler

I managed to get a close up shot of a yellow rump warbler that was perched on a piece of driftwood at Lowman Park Beach. This shot was taken last month.
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Great composition of this sweet puffed-up Warbler!
January 3rd, 2024  
Hazel ace
Excellent capture!
January 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice to see in this environment
January 3rd, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
It's a pretty little bird.
January 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely little bird and beautifully composed image ! fav
January 3rd, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
A beautiful photo of this gorgeous bird Fav
January 3rd, 2024  
