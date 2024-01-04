Previous
Space Needle by seattlite
Space Needle

This shot was taken while walking along Alki Beach on the first day of the new year.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
