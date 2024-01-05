Sign up
Previous
Photo 3447
Reflection
The long reflection caught my eye for this shot that was taken on 1/1/2024 at Constellation Park.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3453
photos
185
followers
195
following
944% complete
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot and such an interesting looking sky.
January 5th, 2024
KWind
ace
Pretty light and water shine.
January 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous reflection and cloudscape, so beautifully captured.
January 5th, 2024
