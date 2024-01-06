Sign up
Previous
Photo 3448
Green Lake Boat House Construction
This barge was placed adjacent to the new boat house that is under construction at Green Lake. The reflections caught my eye for this shot which was taken last month.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3454
photos
185
followers
195
following
944% complete
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
Granagringa
ace
The clarity here is sooo good.
January 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture with wonderful clarity and reflections.
January 6th, 2024
