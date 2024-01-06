Previous
Green Lake Boat House Construction by seattlite
Green Lake Boat House Construction

This barge was placed adjacent to the new boat house that is under construction at Green Lake. The reflections caught my eye for this shot which was taken last month.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Granagringa ace
The clarity here is sooo good.
January 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture with wonderful clarity and reflections.
January 6th, 2024  
