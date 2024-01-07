Previous
Red-Winged Blackbirds by seattlite
Photo 3449

Red-Winged Blackbirds

The male is perched above the female. Another female is partially hidden. The male has red under feathers which can be seen when his wings open. This shot was taken last month at Green Lake.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful to catch the male and female together. Love the light on the female!
January 7th, 2024  
Susie ace
great capture
January 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great close up capture.
January 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful close up of the male and female!
January 7th, 2024  
