Previous
Photo 3449
Red-Winged Blackbirds
The male is perched above the female. Another female is partially hidden. The male has red under feathers which can be seen when his wings open. This shot was taken last month at Green Lake.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
4
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3455
photos
185
followers
195
following
944% complete
View this month »
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful to catch the male and female together. Love the light on the female!
January 7th, 2024
Susie
ace
great capture
January 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great close up capture.
January 7th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful close up of the male and female!
January 7th, 2024
