Photo 3450
Winter-Day Fisherman
This scene of contrasts at Green Lake made me smile. The fisherman had a beach vibe going with his Tommy Bahama umbrella, but he was dressed for Seattle's misty-rainy-winter weather. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Merrelyn
ace
I guess the umbrella would offer some shelter from the misty rain while he was waiting for the fish to bite.
January 8th, 2024
