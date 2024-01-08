Previous
Winter-Day Fisherman by seattlite
Photo 3450

Winter-Day Fisherman

This scene of contrasts at Green Lake made me smile. The fisherman had a beach vibe going with his Tommy Bahama umbrella, but he was dressed for Seattle's misty-rainy-winter weather. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
I guess the umbrella would offer some shelter from the misty rain while he was waiting for the fish to bite.
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise