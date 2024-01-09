Sign up
Previous
Photo 3451
Abstract
Nature has a way of creating natural abstract images like this one. These branches were hanging over Green Lake and creating reflections that made for an interesting abstract look. This shot was taken last week.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
2
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3457
photos
186
followers
195
following
945% complete
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
KWind
ace
Very nice!!
January 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like this. Great reflections.
January 9th, 2024
