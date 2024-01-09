Previous
Abstract by seattlite
Abstract

Nature has a way of creating natural abstract images like this one. These branches were hanging over Green Lake and creating reflections that made for an interesting abstract look. This shot was taken last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KWind ace
Very nice!!
January 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I really like this. Great reflections.
January 9th, 2024  
