Mr. Lonely

Boo's and Luna's family were on vacation last week. While taking care of the cats, I may have over indulged them with food and catnip to help with their loneliness and separation anxiety. Boo is an exceptionally playful, sociable cat. Here he is with the string rope that he loves. His enlarged pupils are from his catnip treat :) or perhaps from me playing with him and his string rope :).