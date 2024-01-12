Previous
Olympics by seattlite
Olympics

The Olympics had a showy reveal yesterday. This is one of a few photos I took of this glorious mountain range in western Washington as I walking on Lincoln Park's lower trail.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Amazing capture of these stunning layers and snow topped mountains.
January 12th, 2024  
