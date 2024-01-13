Sign up
Photo 3455
Olympic, cont.
Another shot of the Olympics taken a couple of days ago at Lincoln Park. It is 18 degrees in Seattle and my furnace quit on me. I have an emergency call into the furnace company. Now I just have to wait...ugh.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot. I love the blues. What a horrible time for the furnace to quit working. Keep warm. I hope they can fix it quickly.
January 13th, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautiful, almost dreamy view of the snow capped mountains - fav! I hope your furnace is quickly fixed, it isn't good to be without heating.
Ian
January 13th, 2024
