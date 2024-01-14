Previous
Sun's Reflection by seattlite
Photo 3456

Sun's Reflection

The sun was behind the small cloud but was still able to create a lovely reflection on Puget Sound. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.

I am still without a working furnace...current temp 19 degrees. Monday is a holiday so I and others with broken furnaces may be without heat until Tuesday.

Others in my area have frozen pipes bursting and are awaiting plumbers.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise