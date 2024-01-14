Sign up
Previous
Photo 3456
Sun's Reflection
The sun was behind the small cloud but was still able to create a lovely reflection on Puget Sound. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
I am still without a working furnace...current temp 19 degrees. Monday is a holiday so I and others with broken furnaces may be without heat until Tuesday.
Others in my area have frozen pipes bursting and are awaiting plumbers.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
0
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3462
photos
187
followers
195
following
946% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
