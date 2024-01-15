Previous
Winter Squirrel by seattlite
Winter Squirrel

Another Lincoln Park squirrel posed for me last week.

15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is adorable.
January 15th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
And such a nice pose you captured!
January 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and pose, he seems to be begging 😁
January 15th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A nice clear shot and a lovely pose - fav!

Ian
January 15th, 2024  
