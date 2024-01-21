Sign up
Previous
Photo 3463
Cloudscape
Seattle's Saturday, 1.20.24, morning was beautiful...sun, blue sky, white clouds. The cloudscapes were non-stop from every point of view and angle. This shot was taken at Lowman Park.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3469
photos
187
followers
195
following
948% complete
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
KV
ace
Beautiful blues… as always!
January 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful simplicity in the clouds
January 21st, 2024
