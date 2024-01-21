Previous
Cloudscape by seattlite
Cloudscape

Seattle's Saturday, 1.20.24, morning was beautiful...sun, blue sky, white clouds. The cloudscapes were non-stop from every point of view and angle. This shot was taken at Lowman Park.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KV ace
Beautiful blues… as always!
January 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful simplicity in the clouds
January 21st, 2024  
