Grebe by seattlite
Grebe

This grebe's fluffy feathers and smaller size made me think it was a juvenile grebe. This shot was taken last Friday morning at Green Lake.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Such a terrific capture and reflection of this little cutie!
January 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
January 22nd, 2024  
