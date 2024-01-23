Previous
Blue Heron Hiding In Plain Sight by seattlite
Blue Heron Hiding In Plain Sight

This blue heron was perched behind the bare branches that surround Green Lake. I was able to focus through the branches to get this shot which was taken last month at Green Lake.
23rd January 2024

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
How wonderful that you still managed a clear shot of his eye, beautifully captured.
January 23rd, 2024  
