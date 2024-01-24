Sign up
Photo 3466
Olympics
Another shot of the Olympics taken last week.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Babs
ace
Nice layers.
January 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
So crystal clear, beautifully captured.
January 24th, 2024
