Icy Surface by seattlite
Photo 3462

Icy Surface

I spotted a soccer ball on Green Lake's icy surface yesterday morning and took this shot.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Catherine P
Perfect reflection
January 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and wonderful reflection.
January 20th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
👌🌟
January 20th, 2024  
