Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3462
Icy Surface
I spotted a soccer ball on Green Lake's icy surface yesterday morning and took this shot.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3468
photos
187
followers
195
following
948% complete
View this month »
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Catherine P
Perfect reflection
January 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and wonderful reflection.
January 20th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
👌🌟
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close