Previous
Photo 3472
Sunrise
Yesterday morning's (1/29/24) sunrise was unexpected but beautiful. Seattle has been quite rainy. Yesterday's weather brought a bit of sunshine and warmth. This shot was taken from my back deck.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
6
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3478
photos
187
followers
195
following
951% complete
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors!
January 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
gorgeous capture and colours.
January 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Morning has broken 😊
January 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous capture of this morning sky !
January 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice colors in the sky,Great start to the day!
January 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024
