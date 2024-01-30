Previous
Sunrise by seattlite
Photo 3472

Sunrise

Yesterday morning's (1/29/24) sunrise was unexpected but beautiful. Seattle has been quite rainy. Yesterday's weather brought a bit of sunshine and warmth. This shot was taken from my back deck.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors!
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
gorgeous capture and colours.
January 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Morning has broken 😊
January 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous capture of this morning sky !
January 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice colors in the sky,Great start to the day!
January 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024  
