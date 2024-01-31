Sign up
Previous
Photo 3473
Misty
Green Lake had a mist that was floating over parts of the lake. This is one of a few photos I took of the misty covering last Monday in the late morning.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
6
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3479
photos
187
followers
195
following
951% complete
View this month »
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Beautifull!
January 31st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful scenic shot.
January 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, such a fabulous mood.
January 31st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely scenic view and light !
January 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A gorgeous capture, so inviting with the light reflection
January 31st, 2024
