Misty by seattlite
Photo 3473

Misty

Green Lake had a mist that was floating over parts of the lake. This is one of a few photos I took of the misty covering last Monday in the late morning.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Milanie
Beautifull!
January 31st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful scenic shot.
January 31st, 2024  
Diana
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, such a fabulous mood.
January 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful capture!
January 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely scenic view and light !
January 31st, 2024  
Corinne C
A gorgeous capture, so inviting with the light reflection
January 31st, 2024  
