Green Lake View by seattlite
Green Lake View

This shot of Green Lake was taken last Monday which was the same day yesterday's Misty shot was taken. The contrasts between the different areas of the lake that had mist and the areas that did not can be seen in this shot and yesterday's shot.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Diana
Beautiful capture and scene, lovely reflections on the waters edge.
February 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
February 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A beautiful peaceful view ! fav
February 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty shot and I like how you framed it.
February 1st, 2024  
