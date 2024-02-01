Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3474
Green Lake View
This shot of Green Lake was taken last Monday which was the same day yesterday's Misty shot was taken. The contrasts between the different areas of the lake that had mist and the areas that did not can be seen in this shot and yesterday's shot.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3480
photos
187
followers
195
following
951% complete
View this month »
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, lovely reflections on the waters edge.
February 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful peaceful view ! fav
February 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot and I like how you framed it.
February 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close