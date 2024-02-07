Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3480
Great Blue Heron
This great blue heron found his way to the top of a home's roof on Beach Drive. Another photographer pointed out the heron. I had to stand on my tiptoes and focus between the power lines to get this shot which was taken a few days ago.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3486
photos
187
followers
195
following
953% complete
View this month »
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, well spotted. He is a beauty.
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, such an unusual place for it.
February 7th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Those pesky power lines. If you have photoshop they are easily removed with the new remove brush.
February 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! Amazing capture!
February 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful shot Gloria - those power lines are always in the way aren't they !!
February 7th, 2024
Linda Godwin
The heron must be conteplating tight wire walking.
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close