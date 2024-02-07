Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Great Blue Heron

This great blue heron found his way to the top of a home's roof on Beach Drive. Another photographer pointed out the heron. I had to stand on my tiptoes and focus between the power lines to get this shot which was taken a few days ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, well spotted. He is a beauty.
February 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such an unusual place for it.
February 7th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Those pesky power lines. If you have photoshop they are easily removed with the new remove brush.
February 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wow! Amazing capture!
February 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot Gloria - those power lines are always in the way aren't they !!
February 7th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
The heron must be conteplating tight wire walking.
February 7th, 2024  
