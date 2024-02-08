Previous
The clouds caught my eye. This shot was taken a few days ago at Lincoln Park.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful skyscape !
February 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot and a beautiful looking sky.
February 8th, 2024  
