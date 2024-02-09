Previous
Quince by seattlite
Photo 3482

Quince

Early blooming quince...blooms and buds. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a few days ago.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture. So nice to see some color.
February 9th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A super close-up, and a beautiful water drop - fav!

Ian
February 9th, 2024  
