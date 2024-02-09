Sign up
Previous
Photo 3482
Quince
Early blooming quince...blooms and buds. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a few days ago.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3488
photos
187
followers
195
following
953% complete
View this month »
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up capture. So nice to see some color.
February 9th, 2024
Fisher Family
A super close-up, and a beautiful water drop - fav!
Ian
February 9th, 2024
Ian