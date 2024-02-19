Previous
Paddleboarder by seattlite
Photo 3492

Paddleboarder

A lone paddleboarder paddling across Puget Sound. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
956% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise