Previous
Photo 3491
Primrose
These small-delicate primroses were covered with raindrops when I took this shot a few days ago near Lincoln Park.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3497
photos
188
followers
195
following
956% complete
View this month »
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
They are beautiful with the raindrops - I took one of my daffs today with the same drops, it’s raining everywhere!
February 18th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Gorgeous! Love the bold colors.
February 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot .
February 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Nice close up
February 18th, 2024
