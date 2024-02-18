Previous
Primrose by seattlite
Primrose

These small-delicate primroses were covered with raindrops when I took this shot a few days ago near Lincoln Park.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Renee Salamon ace
They are beautiful with the raindrops - I took one of my daffs today with the same drops, it’s raining everywhere!
February 18th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Gorgeous! Love the bold colors.
February 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot .
February 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Nice close up
February 18th, 2024  
