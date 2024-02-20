Previous
Cormorant by seattlite
Photo 3493

Cormorant

This shot was taken from quite a distance at Green Lake last week.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
956% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and prefect timing.
February 20th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
What a great balancing act!
February 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
funny little bird :)
February 20th, 2024  
Kate ace
Great balance
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super timing and shot looks as if he is practicing to be a conductor !! Wonderful detail and the sheen on his wing feathers ! fav
February 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise