Previous
Photo 3493
Cormorant
This shot was taken from quite a distance at Green Lake last week.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
6
6
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3499
photos
188
followers
195
following
956% complete
View this month »
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and prefect timing.
February 20th, 2024
Linda Godwin
What a great balancing act!
February 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
funny little bird :)
February 20th, 2024
Kate
ace
Great balance
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super timing and shot looks as if he is practicing to be a conductor !! Wonderful detail and the sheen on his wing feathers ! fav
February 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
February 20th, 2024
